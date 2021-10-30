Ferrari in pursuit after three hours

Halfway through the 6 Hours of Bahrain, the Ferrari 488 GTEs are chasing in the GTE Pro and Am classes.

LMGTE Pro. Three hours in, the two AF Corse cars hold third place with James Calado and fourth with Daniel Serra. Pier Guidi and Molina opened the race, both double stints, with the second stop made during the first Full Course Yellow. The two Ferraris ran at a similar pace, more than 30 seconds behind the leading Porsches #92 and #91, which were in complete control. Two minutes before the three-hour mark, the 488 GTEs pitted for a full service and driver change during the second Full Course Yellow.

LMGTE-Am. The Am class was more eventful with the best of the Ferraris, AF Corse #54, in fifth. After the first laps, Mastronardi and Castellacci’s Ferraris locked horns in a fierce duel, involving some contact. After the AF Corse driver passed him, Mastronardi pitted due to a technical problem, with a long delay putting him two laps down on the leader. The second AF Corse car featured prominently in the second hour, with Alessio Rovera at the wheel, taking the lead overtaking several gentleman drivers. Cetilar Racing’s 488 GTE had problems, losing two laps due to poor balance and a tyre damaged by rubbing on the skirt previously hit by an LMP2. AF Corse’s #54 Ferrari is fifth at the halfway point, ahead of its #83 twin. The 488 GTE of the ‘Iron Dames’ is eighth, while the Ferraris of Kessel Racing, Cetilar Racing and Iron Lynx occupy positions ten to twelve.