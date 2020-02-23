Ferrari hogs podium as HubAuto Corsa clinches ALMS title

HubAuto Corsa drove a perfect race to win the 4 Hours of Buriram and, with it, the Asian Le Mans Series title and a place in the next 24 Hours of Le Mans. Marcos Gomes, Tim Slade and Liam Talbot crossed the line ahead of the Ferraris of reigning champions Car Guy and of Spirit of Race, who, like the Japanese team, started the Thai race with a chance of the title.





Report. The Ferraris of Daniel Serra and Liam Talbot fought a duel in the early stages, before the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of HubAuto Corsa seized the lead and gradually pulled away from its rivals. A perfect strategy and a too fast pace for its competitors allowed the trio in car no. 27 to cross the finish line two laps ahead of the rest. The reigning champions of Car Guy did their best to defend their title, but despite the efforts of Takeshi Kimura, Côme Ledogar and Mikkel Jensen had to settle for second place, in both the race and the championship. However, the Japanese team still had an excellent season, securing pole position in Malaysia and, above all, winning the 4 Hours of The Bend. The only non-Evo 2020 version of the 488 GT3 finished on the lowest step of the podium. The Spirit of Race car was crewed by Daniel Serra, brilliant in the early stages, Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri Jr. After Saturday's pole position, the Ferrari of T2 Motorsports with David Tjiptobiantoro, Rio Haryanto and Christian Colombo finished fifth after having to spend a few laps in the pits in the second hour of the race.

Legendary figures. With these results and the absence of Davide Rigon who was competing in the WEC, Marcos Gomes sealed the Asian Le Mans Series drivers' championship, while HubAuto took the team title. This was the first race win and the first title for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. For the 488 GT3, on the other hand, it was the 69th title, 290th victory and 498th podium in 545 starts, confirming the extraordinary competitiveness of the Prancing Horse car.