Ferrari fighting for Sprint Cup title at Brands Hatch

This weekend, Brands Hatch will host the penultimate round of the 2021 Sprint Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS. Three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s are expected, two in the Silver Cup with Rinaldi Racing and Tempesta Racing and one in the Pro-Am Cup with AF Corse, still fighting for the title.

Pro-Am Cup. The British round probably won’t decide the destiny of the Pro-Am Cup class title, where four crews are separated by just eight points. That verdict will almost certainly have to wait for the decider at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit. Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels in the #53 AF Corse car are still in the running and will try to put themselves in the best possible position for the final round. The Italo-Belgian pair lie fourth on 63.5 points, with the leaders Valentin Pierburg and Dominik Baumann’s on 71.5.

Silver Cup. In the Silver Cup, out of the title running, the #33 Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing with Patrick Kujala and Benja Hites will look for another convincing performance after clinching their first season podium in the last round at Misano. Sky Tempesta Racing are keen to be in the mix as they head into their home race in search of their first big result of the season with Briton Chris Froggat, paired with Giorgio Roda.

Programme. On Saturday, free practice sets off at 9am, pre-qualifying at 12.10pm and qualifying at 3.20pm. The two 60-minute outings will take place on Sunday, with Race-1 starting at 11am and the green light for Race-2 at 3.45pm (all times quoted are local).



