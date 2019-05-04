Ferrari dominates qualifying at Brands Hatch

After the first qualifying session the two Ferraris competing in the Pro-Am class monopolised the front row in Race-1 of the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe this weekend at Brands Hatch. The session was marked by changeable weather and several red flags due to accidents, but fortunately, none of the drivers was hurt. In the second session, the Prancing Horse cars finished on the first and second rows, putting them in a position for an excellent final result.

Qualifying. In his debut on the British track, Louis Machiels took pole in the 488 GT3 of AF Corse with a time of 1:25.893, 344 thousandths of a second in front of the twin car of Rinaldi Racing twin car, driven by Rinat Salikhov. Wolfgang Triller, with the Ferrari of HB Racing, closed the session in 25th place overall and first in the Am class.

Qualifying 2. Setting off on a dry track, the second qualifying session was also plagued by sudden changes in weather and the appearance of the red flag. The traffic on the track prevented the Ferraris from repeating their exploits in the first session. However, Maranello’s cars closed the session well-placed to go for victory in their classes. David Perel, in the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, came second in the Pro-Am class after lapping the English track in 1:26.268. Andrea Bertolini finished behind him in the car of AF Corse. The official Competizioni GT driver preceded Florian Scholze of HB Racing, leader of the Am class and sixteenth overall.

Races. Brands Hatch will host two sprint races on Sunday, each lasting an hour. The first will set off at 12:10 pm (1:10 pm in Italy), while the second starts at 4:35 pm (5:35 pm in Italy).