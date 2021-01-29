Ferrari continues long Daytona tradition

Ferrari has played a major role in the history of the Daytona 24 Hours, competing in all but two of the 58 editions of the event. The Marque of the Prancing Horse has won overall five times among 16 class victories. Ferrari’s biggest factory effort at Daytona came in 1967, at the height of the Ferrari vs. Ford battle for international sports car supremacy. With Ford sweeping the podium at both Daytona and Le Mans in 1966, Ferrari rebounded with a 1-2-3 sweep at Daytona, led by Lorenzo Bandini and Chris Amon in a Ferrari 330 P3/P4.

Other milestones for Ferrari include Mario Andretti and Jacky Ickx winning overall in 1972 in a Ferrari 312 PB, and Gianpiero Moretti, Arie Luyendyk, Mauro Baldi and Didier Theys scoring a popular triumph in 1998 in a Kevin Doran-prepared F333 SP. The most recent class victory was in 2014, with Pier Guidi part of the lineup for the Level Five Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia.

Podcast. The story of Ferrari's historic hat-trick in 1967 is just one of the Prancing Horse's memorable moments, the story of which is also available in the dedicated section of the Ferrari website.