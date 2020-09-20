Ferrari competitive in qualifying at Vallelunga

Qualifying took place on Saturday afternoon to decide the starting grid of the third round of the Italian GT Endurance Championship. The Ferraris are set to play a leading role in three-hour race on Sunday 19 September, at the Piero Taruffi circuit in Vallelunga.

Pro. AF Corse's crew of Giorgio Roda, Alessio Rovera, and Antonio Fuoco posted a time of 4:36.073, the sum of the three drivers' times, which means the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 71 will start from fifth place in the third row. The leaders of the overall standings were unable to repeat their performance in free practice when they set the best time, but are ready to do battle in the race.

Pro-Am. The three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s entered in the Pro-Am category are bunched close together, with the no. 25 driven by Daniele di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni of RS Racing in second place in class and eighth overall with a time of 4:38.114. Then came the no. 3 driven by Matteo Greco, Mattia Michelotto and Sean Hudspeth from Easy Race, and the no. 21 with Ashley Simon Mann, Marco Cioci and Stefano Gai of AF Corse.

On Sunday the three-hour race will set off at 11:40 a.m. and will be broadcast live on Raisport.