Ferrari champions celebrated at the Maranello Museum

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello hosted the fifth edition of the now traditional award ceremony for the Ferrari drivers and teams who made 2018 a GT season full of wins and titles.

Over fifty awards. A spectacular award ceremony was held in the evocative setting of the rooms that host some of the most significant models in the history of the Maranello-based company. More than fifty drivers and teams took to the stage, all winners of national and international titles, as well as individual races, such as the 24 Hours of Spa and the Petit Le Mans in America. The celebration started with speeches by Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, and Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT. The gala evening, presented by Marc Gené, also saw the presence of six of the nine official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers.

International series. The highlight of the event was the awards for the winners of the international championships, such as Takeshi Kimura, Kei Cozzolino and James Calado, newly crowned champions of the Asian Le Mans Series, the Danish Mikkel Mac who won the International GT Open and, by satellite from the Circuit of The Americas where they are competing in the first round of the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Toni Vilander, Miguel Molina, Martin Fuentes, and Caesar Bacarella, winners respectively of the Pro and Pro/Am class of the Pirelli World Challenge. The evening also saw the presence of Remo Ferri, owner of R. Ferri Motorsport, which helped Vilander to victory in the overall standings. Mikkel Mac, Pro class champion of the International GT Open, was all excitement and smiles, while the audience broke into applause in celebration of Racing One's memorable season. The team dominated the SP8 class of the VLN championship winning all nine races of a series held entirely on the legendary Nordschleife circuit at the Nürburgring. Awards also went to Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier, GTV1 class champions in the V de V Endurance series, Giacomo Piccini and Sergio Pianezzola, GT3 class champions in the Michelin Le Mans Cup and Stephen Earle with the representatives of Spirit of Race for titles in the Blancpain GT Sports Club and GT Endurance Cup.

National series and individual races. The stage also hosted the drivers and teams who recorded significant victories in races such as the Gulf 24 Hours, with Michael Broniszewski, Davide Rigon and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the overall standings, and Fons Scheltema, Murat Cuhadaroglu, Rick Lovat and Niki Cadei who pulled off a fantastic double win forKessel Racing. There were also triumphs in the Pro Am class in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring with the 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau crewed by Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach, Georg Weiss and Christian Menzel and in the 24 Hours of Spa with Daniel Keilwitz, Alexander Mattschull, David Perel and Rinat Salikhov with the Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing, plus a prestigious victory in the GTD class at the Petit Le Mans clinched by Daniel Serra, Gunnar Jeannette and Cooper MacNeil for Scuderia Corsa. It goes without saying that Lucio Peruggini's triumph in the GT class at the FIA Hillclimb Masters was also celebrated. The Italian driver also received an award, together with Riccardo Ragazzi and Tommaso Colella, for the titles he won in Hillclimb races, where Ferraris competed in the GT classes. Finally, British GT Cup GTC class champions Paul Bailey and Phil Glew received a round of applause.