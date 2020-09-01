Ferrari battling for two titles in IMSA Six Hour at Road Atlanta

The Scuderia Corsa Ferrari team will be battling for two championships on Saturday with the inaugural running of the six-hour Grand Prix at Road Atlanta. In addition to serving as the fifth points-scoring round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona championship, it will also be the second of four races in the IMSA Endurance Cup. Cooper MacNeil and Toni Vilander are entered to drive Scuderia Corsa’s No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the race, which was originally scheduled for Watkins Glen International but moved to Georgia due to New York State’s travel restrictions. The pair are ninth in the WeatherTech Championship GTD standings and are fourth in the Endurance Cup, eight points behind the leaders. Their best finish of the season so far was second at Sebring International Raceway, in an event that only counted for IMSA Sprint Cup points for GTD competitors. MacNeil and Vilander are coming off a DNF in the most recent round at Virginia International Raceway, where a mechanical problem ended their race with 51-minutes remaining after the team worked its way up to second. MacNeil has momentum on his side after another sensational Ferrari Challenge weekend at Circuit of The America. MacNeil captured two poles, recorded a pair of fastest laps and won both weekend features in Trofeo Pirelli, driving the Ferrari of Westlake Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. MacNeil has scored similar hat tricks in all four weekends this season, rolling up a lead of 56 points in the championship. Scuderia Corsa will have a busy Friday. A pair of one-hour practice sessions at 10 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. (all times ET) will be followed by GTD qualifying at 6:35 p.m. The Grand Prix takes the green flag at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday.