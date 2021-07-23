Ferrari at Lausitzring for encore in DTM

After an extraordinary victorious debut at Monza, Ferrari is looking to repeat the feat in round two of the DTM season this weekend at the Lausitzring circuit. The Red Bull Alpha Tauri AF Corse team will represent the Prancing Horse on the track, with the two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 ‘s driven by Liam Lawson, winner of Race-1 at Brianza, and Alex Albon.

A little over a month after opening at Monza's temple of speed, the 2021 DTM also takes its bow in Germany. At the Lausitzring circuit, this classic round of the series, opened up to GT3 cars this year, features a new track configuration. For the first time, drivers will use the first banked turn to increase the spectacle quotient of the races. The public will be present for the first time since the start of the Covid emergency. Turn 1 is a 300-metre-long right-hander with a six-degree incline and is the first in the tri-oval configuration that hosted the first European race of the CART series in 2001. Unfortunately, that event went down in history for the terrible accident involving Alessandro Zanardi. Therefore, the track design for the race will be different from the “traditional” one used in pre-season testing.

After victory in the opening round, Liam Lawson in the Ferrari #30 hopes to put in another good performance to confirm his competitiveness in the championship, where he currently lies second. With that victory, the New Zealander, aged 19 years and 128 days, became the series’ youngest ever winner. Alex Albon will again drive the second AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020 after departing Monza with 18 points and fifth place in the standings.

Programme. After a test session to try out the circuit’s new layout, Friday 23rd includes two free practice sessions, a 45-minute outing from 1pm and a 30-minute one from 4.05pm. Qualifying for Race-1 is on Saturday at 10.30am, and for Race-2 on Sunday at 10.10am, both lasting 20 minutes. The green light will go off both Saturday and Sunday at 1.30pm, for both races lasting 55 minutes.