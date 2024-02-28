Ferrari 296 LMGT3s all set for FIA WEC debut in Qatar

With the two-day Prologue just concluded at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season is officially underway for the two Vista AF Corse-run Ferrari 296 LMGT3s competing in the new class reserved for production-derived cars. The number 54 and 55 crews turned out a total of 405 laps on the 5.380-km circuit where the season’s inaugural event was held.

In the second session, held on Monday, the number 54 296 LMGT3 of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and the Maranello manufacturer’s official driver Davide Rigon – albeit slowed by a flow meter issue which was later resolved – stopped the clock on 1:54.542 to place second, while the number 55 driven by François Heriau, Simon Mann, and Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera, who was involved in work on the set-up, finished ninth on 1:55.132.

The second day, held on Tuesday, saw the third and fourth test sessions: Flohr-Castellacci-Rigon reconfirmed their second place in both their outings, while Heriau-Mann-Rovera improved their times to move up to fourth.

The programme. The inaugural weekend of the FIA WEC 2024 gets underway on Thursday, 29 February with the first two Free Practice sessions, from 12.20 a.m. to 13.50 p.m. and from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m; Friday, 1 March after FP3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., will be the LMGT3 class qualifying from 4 p.m., with the Hyperpole reserved for the ten fastest cars, held from 4.40 p.m. On Saturday, 2 March, the Qatar 1812 km gets the green flag at 11 a.m. (times indicated are local)..

Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse #54: “The Prologue did not start in the best way because of the issue with the flow meter, but the team did a great job to sort it out quickly. So, we were able to work on the balance of the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 in the best possible way: I’m very pleased with the kilometres we covered and the information we collected, also in terms of tyre degradation on a track that, as we know, is very demanding in that respect. I can’t wait to get back on the track to confidently prepare the world championship debut of our new 296 LMGT3.”

Alessio Rovera, Vista AF Corse #55: “Until Monday I had only tried the Lusail circuit in the simulator. The track is really interesting, very fluid and has to be well-interpreted. With the team we’ve worked on every aspect of the car, focusing on the best possible use of the Goodyear tyres that we are using in the world championship. The first two sessions went quite well, in the third one we tried some modifications and now, we’re looking forward to the three free practice sessions scheduled for Thursday, which will allow us to fine-tune and add the finishing touches ahead of qualifying and, most importantly, the race, ensuring we’re on top of our game. This year the championship is even more competitive with some top-level rivals and I must say that it’s great to be among the protagonists and I hope to do well.”