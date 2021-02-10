Maranello 10 febbraio 2021

A hotly contested end to the season saw the championship snatched from the grasp of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse-APM Monaco and its drivers Louis Prette and Vincent Abril. The duo had clinched the title at the end of the last race on the calendar in Barcelona. However, Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves leapfrogged them due to a penalty imposed by the marshals for a manoeuvre deemed incorrect.



It was a real shame as the 2019 Ferrari Challenge Europe champion and the young Monegasque had enjoyed an excellent debut season, as we can see from their five wins against the two of the newly crowned champions. In the Pro-Am class, after sharing the cockpit with Philippe Prette in the opening round, Angelo Negro continued the season with Stéphane Ortelli. Even though they never mounted the podium, they were particularly impressive at Spa, where Abril took pole and set an all-time track record for a GT3 car of 2:13.724.