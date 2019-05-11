Everyone on the hunt for Kessel Racing's 488 GT3

After the splendid success at the end of the opening race of the Le Mans Cup held at the French Paul Ricard circuit, Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini, at the steering wheel of Kessel Racing’s Ferrari, will be hoping for a repeat performance at Monza , the stage for the second race of the series.

Pit Stop Handicap. The Italian crew, current champions and the previous winners in 2018 on this track, will have to deal with some stiff competition, as well as the regulatory measures which keep a very even performance level among competitors. Therefore, on the basis of the victory in France , the car will have to sit out 8 additional seconds during the pit stop, while all the 488 GT3s have had the "Max Boost Ratios" parameters revised and reduced compared to the original ones. Meanwhile, Luzich Racing’s Ferrari, entrusted to Fabien Lavergne and Mikkel Mac, will have four seconds of Pit Stop Handicap applied. The duo, third in France, have proven to be very competitive and make no secret of their ambition both for overall success, as well as success on the Lombardia circuit, against the current champions. The two other Ferraris on the Monza start-line will also be looking to bounce back for a podium place; lining up will be the number 51, Spirit of Race, led by Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani and the number 50 of Kessel Racing, with John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock at the wheel.

Free practice. In the two free practice sessions held today, the teams fine-tuned their set-ups according to the requirements of the two-hour race, scheduled to start tomorrow at 16:00. In the morning’s free practice, the two Ferraris of Pianezzola-Piccini and Mac-Lavergne occupied the first two positions, while in those of the afternoon they held fourth and fifth, behind three Mercedes.