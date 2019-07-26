Endurance Brazil and Via Italia head to Velopark

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 26 luglio 2019

Via Italia Racing will take their Ferrari 488 GT3 to the next round of the Endurance Brazil series, taking place at Nova santa Rita, Rio Grande Do Sul. As the fourth round of the championship, Via Italia will look for another strong performance to solidify their position at the head of the GT3 championship. Once again, Chico Longo will pair with Marcos Gomes in the Via Italia 488 GT3 car. Chico's former team-mate, Daniel Serra will be competing at the 24 Hours at Spa-Francorchamps race, and will therefore be unavailable for the weekend. Rio Grande do Sul will offer a particular challenge to Via Italia. Most notable is the short length of the circuit, only 2.278km, one of the shortest circuits in all of Brazil. This means that Chico and Marcos will have to constantly manage the traffic of slower categories. The second is that the circuit is tightly confined by barriers, meaning any mistake will be immediately punished. “The weekend´s race is a big challenge. The track is full of details where concentration is a very important. Let´s try another win to continue the title fight”, said Chico Longo, current Champion of the championship. “I already competed with different cars in Velopark. I know how hard is to work a victory there. But I am calm and confident to help Via Italia Racing”, said Marcos Gomes. This Thursday is free Practice. Friday official Practice and Qualifying session. On Saturday 1pm (Brazil time), three hours of race.