ELMS victory and titles for Ferrari and Iron Lynx

With their triumph in the 4 Hours of Portimão, Miguel Molina, Matteo Cressoni and Rino Mastronardi, along with Iron Lynx, became champions in the European Le Mans Series. Three Ferraris had been involved in the run-in to the final season showdown: the Iron Lynx car which would eventually become champion, the AF Corse entry driven by François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera, and the Spirit of Race 488 GTE crewed by Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and David Perel.

The newly-crowned champions produced a brilliant race - interrupted by a red flag due to an accident involving two prototypes - with Miguel Molina valiantly fending off attacks from Felipe Laser's Porsche after returning to the track for the final stint. The Spaniard, an official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver, claims his first series title after having narrowly missed out in 2018 with JMW Motorsport. Alongside Cressoni and Mastronardi, he completed the season with three wins, two runner-up positions and one third place, accruing a tally of 126 points. Behind in the standings, and automatically receiving an entrance into the forthcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, were the Spirit of Race trio made up of Cameron, Griffin and Perel who, despite a fourth place on the day, completed the season second, finishing above the crew of the no. 88 Ferrari belonging to AF Corse. Perrodo, Collard and Rovera saw their second place in the standings evaporate due to a drive-through and a stop & go for not having respected the track limits, dropping them down to tenth place at the chequered flag. A splendid third place, at the end of the four-hour race, for the 'Iron Dames' Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy who, in spite of a drive-through with twenty minutes left on the clock, took a second season podium after the one in Spa-Francorchamps.



The other Ferraris at the start of the Portuguese event performed well: sixth place went to the JMW Motorsport 488 GTE crewed by Sales-Fannin-Wei Fung Shaun, eighth for the no. 60 Iron Lynx Ferrari driven by Schiavoni-Sernagiotto-Ruberti and ninth for the second AF Corse car featuring Dezoteux-Ragues-Ledogar.

