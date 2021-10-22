The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve will host the 4 Hours of Portimão, the final thrilling, 2021 European Le Mans Series championship-decider. Even before the beautiful Portuguese track hosts the race, there is already a winner in the LMGTE class: a Ferrari. Three Prancing Horse cars will be competing for the Drivers’ title.

The #80 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE with Miguel Molina, Rino Mastronardi and Matteo Cressoni appears favourite, topping the standings on 101 points after two wins and three other podium finishes. The #88 AF Corse Ferrari with François Perrodo, Alessio Rovera and Emmanuel Collard, winners of the last round at Spa, lies 20 points behind. Then, the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari of Matthew Griffin, David Perel and Duncan Cameron follows in third. On 77 points, they are not yet mathematically out of the title race.

The entry list for the final round of the season features 41 crews, 10 of which will be in the LMGTE class, where four other Ferraris will be competing. Iron Lynx will also field #60 with Claudio Schiavoni, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Paolo Ruberti, and #83 with Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting. A second AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE will see Franck Dezoteux, Pierre Ragues and Côme Ledogar take turns at the wheel. JMW Motorsport with drivers Rodrigo Sales, Jody Fannin and Thong Wei Fung Shaun completes the line-up of Maranello cars.

The 2021 champion team will also be decided in Portugal, with Iron Lynx currently leading the standings.

Programme. The 4 Hours of Portimão, the second event this season to welcome fans, kicks off on Saturday at 3pm with LMGTE class qualifying, while the race is due to start on Sunday 24 October at 2pm. All times are local.