29 ottobre 2018

Maranello - The two main Ferrari customer teams, JMW Motorsport and Spirit of Race, finished second and fourth in the European Le Mans Series championship. The race result totally mirrored the final ranking, won by Giorgio and Gianluca Roda with the Porsche of Proton Competition. The season. The two Ferrari teams had a year of ups and downs that allowed the rival crew of car no. 88, with its regular podium finishes, to win the title. The season opened with an extraordinary triumph over the Porsche, sealed on the last lap by an unstoppable Miguel Molina in the JMW 488 GTE together with Liam Griffin and Alex MacDowal, while at Monza Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott dominated, winning by almost a lap ahead courtesy of a near perfect race strategy. Zero. JMW Motorsport's season was hit by Spielberg's zero in the third race, due to a technical failure, because otherwise car no. 66 was always involved in thrilling battles, like at Silverstone when it beat the Porsche by a mere tenth of a second. Second place in the championship gave the British team a position on the starting grid of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019. However, Spirit of Race’s season never quite recovered from the retirement in the first race of the season at the Paul Ricard.