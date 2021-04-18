Quotes from the winners of the ELMS race in Barcelona

A brilliant start to the season for the #80 Ferrari 488 GTE of Iron Lynx, clinching the win in Barcelona in the opening round. A comeback success, having started from second position, and never in doubt throughout the entire four-hour race.

Miguel Molina: “It is very nice to start the new season with a win. Furthermore, it was a win on “home soil”. It was a good weekend and I would like to thank the whole team for their support, but also for all the work they did during the winter to get the car ready. As far as the standings go, it is important to start with a win and the first 25 points.”

Matteo Cressoni: “I am very pleased with the result. We were also lucky as we had a minor problem during my stint, with a puncture, but the Iron Lynx team reacted swiftly, proving their worth. We deserved this victory. Each one of us did an extraordinary job and I have to thank everyone.”

Rino Mastronardi: “It was a perfect race. The team was great. Finishing the race with an advantage similar to this over Porsche was not what we had expected even though we were aware of our strengths. We hope to continue this way. Expectations are high. My two team-mates are very fast and we are very competitive. The other two Iron Lynx team Ferrari crews, the Iron dames and Schiavoni, Sernagiotto, Ruberti also did very well.”