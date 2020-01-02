Maranello 02 gennaio 2020

An LMGTE Pro class win claimed in the 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the penultimate round of the European Le Mans Series, clinched the team title for Luzich Racing and the drivers’ one for Alessandro Pier Guidi, Fabien Lavergne and Nicklas Nielsen. This extraordinary debut season in the category, with four victories out of six races, followed the triumph in the International GT Open 2018. It was the second win for the Ferrari 488 GTE in the ELMS after JMW Motorsport’s success in 2017. One of the pleasantest surprises of the season came courtesy of Kessel Racing’s all-woman crew of Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey with two podium finishes, an achievement matched by JMW Motorsport’s trio of Jeffrey Segal, Wei Lu and Matteo Cressoni. It was also an excellent season for the 488 GTE of Spirit of Race and Kessel Racing’s second crew, with several top-five finishes.