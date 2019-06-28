Eight Ferraris in the chase for GT Sports Club success

After an intense weekend at Paul Ricard, the protagonists of the Blancpain GT Sports Club are back on track for the third date of the season. The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will see eight Ferraris line up for the start, spread across all three of the classes that make up the series.

Overall. In the Overall class, Murod Sultanov, after the success in Race-2 in France, will be seeking to whittle down the twenty-point gap that separates him from the provisional leader Jens Reno Moller. The Kessel Racing driver in the StileF Squadra Corse livery will have the Russian Pavel Strukov as a potential ally to help claw back points from the rival, in spite of the fact that there was no shortage of scrapping between the pair in the previous round. They will be under the watchful eye of Mario Cordoni, courtesy of Spirit of Race, who lies third in the overall standings.

Titanium. Christian Hook, at the wheel of Rinaldi Racing’s 488 GT3, makes his series return to the class. After having finished in the top five in the season-opener at Monza, the German driver has his sights firmly set on a podium position finish.

Iron Cup. In the class dominated by Prancing Horse machinery, Stephen Earle will be aiming to continue a streak of three wins and a fourth place, which came about due to a puncture while the American led the race. The Kessel Racing driver has Louis Philippe Soenen, the only one to have graced the top step of the podium other than Earle, as his closest rival in the standings. The Belgian is the first of two drivers who will tackle the Romagna circuit in Spirit of Race insignia in this class. The second is American competitor Howard Blank who took part in the championship in 2017. Third in the rankings, just one point adrift of Soenen, is the Canadian Rick Peter Lovat at the wheel of the Kessel Racing 488 GT3.

Dates. The schedule for the Blancpain GT Sports Club will as usual be a double-header. Saturday morning sees free practice with the qualifying for Race-1 following, from 18:05 to 18:50. Sunday, at 9:45 the race gets underway and is set to conclude at 10:30.