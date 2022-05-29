Early finish for Ferraris at the Nürburgring 24 Hours

The participation of the two Ferraris of Octane126 and Racing One in the 2022 season of the Nürburgring 24 Hours ended before the chequered flag, having been forced to retire due to two accidents.

Qualifying in pole position late on Friday afternoon, the expectations for a top race from Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig were dashed after just a few hours, when a collision with a BMW forced the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to slowly return to the pits with a damaged rear bodywork and a punctured tyre. Despite the lost lap, the Octane126 car was running competitive lap times but, later in the night, an off-track crash on lap 82 caused damage to the car that could not be quickly repaired.



Racing One's 488 GT3, which was aiming for the podium in the Pro-Am class, after also occupying second position in its class during the first half of the race, was forced to retire due to an accident on lap 103. Christian Kohlhaas, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Nick Foster and Jules Szymkowiak had to abandon the idea of a prestigious result in the German marathon, which was run in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

