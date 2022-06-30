DTM and GT World Challenge Europe among Ferrari’s weekend engagements

GT World Challenge Europe. Three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will be on the track at Misano for the Sprint event in the series, now in its sixth season, with twenty-seven cars ready to battle it out in two sixty-minute races.



In the Silver Cup, Ulysse de Pauw and Pierre-Alexandre Jean have the chance to clinch the title mathematically after taking first and second place at Zandvoort. With four wins out of a possible six, the pairing in the number 53 AF Corse Ferrari enjoy a substantial 29.5-point lead over their pursuers, which could be enough for an early celebration.

AF Corse also tops the Pro-Am class standings, with Cedric Sbirrazzuoli winning Race-1 on the Dutch circuit paired with Stefano Costantini, called in to replace an under-the-weather Hugo Delacour, who will return on the Romagna circuit. The Piacenza-based team’s other car will be crewed by Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini. After their double second place in the last round, they are still mathematically in contention for the title.

The GT World Challenge powered by AWS qualifying session will run on Saturday 2 July at 9.30 a.m. with Race-1 at 3 p.m. On Sunday the 3rd, Qualifying-2 starts at 9 a.m., while the second 1-hour race will kick off at 2.45 p.m.

ELMS. Monza’s temple of speed will host the European Le Mans Cup this weekend, with the four-hour race marking the third round of the series. No fewer than seven Ferraris will start, with Rinaldi Racing fielding number 32 crewed by Ehret-Varrone-Lancieri, currently joint top of the overall standings, and Hook-Crestani-Bleekemolen in number 33. Iron Lynx will deploy the trio Schiavoni-Cressoni-Rigon in the number 52 and the women’s crew Frey-Gatting-Bovy in the number 83 Iron Dames car. Cameron-Griffin-Perel will take the hot seat for Spirit of Race, while Kimura-Schandorff-Jensen will fly the colours of the other Swiss team, Kessel Racing. The final Prancing Horse car is the number 66 of JMW Motorsport with Petrobelli-Hudspeth-Payne.

Le Mans Cup. Two AF Corse Ferraris will be on the track at Monza for the 110-minute Michelin Le Mans Cup race. The British pair of Marcos Vivian de la Pedrosa and Luke Davenport will be on the track in number 51, while Gino Forgione and Andrea Montermini will climb into number 52.