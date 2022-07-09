Driver comments after qualifying for the 6 Hours of Monza

Pole positions are always special but, in some cases, they take on an even greater meaning. Those obtained at the end of the 6 Hours of Monza qualifying by AF Corse's Ferrari 488 GTE in the LMGTE Pro class and by the Iron Dames in the LMGTE Am class are historic. That of the Italian driver puts an end to a draught which began after last leading the field away at Silverstone in 2019, while Sarah Bovy’s pole allows the Belgian driver to enter the World Endurance Championship history books as the first ever all-female crew to start from the first grid position. We collected the thoughts of the protagonists at the end of the session.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “We are very pleased, we pushed hard and the car behaved well. In Monza it is always special to snatch the pole position; it is our home race and we are happy to have done well in qualifying. So far things have gone right and starting in front of everyone is important even though there are six hours of the race ahead of us. We have been working towards the race and have been consistent in our times. Tomorrow will be very hot and we will definitely struggle - all of us - with the tyres. However, we can finally get a chance to play our hand for the win.”

Antonio Fuoco: “Qualifying went pretty well all things considered and we are all very close. We are in a good position for tomorrow's race, we have got good pace; let's see what we can do. It is always special to be at Monza for our home race, we have to try to get maximum points for our fans, for us and for the team.”