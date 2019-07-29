Drama Leaves Via Italia Racing on Podium but Dissatisfied

Via Italia Racing returned to the track for the 4th round of the Brazilian Endurance Championship, this time taking place at Velopark Circuit. Heavy rains caused many difficulties for the team and ultimately caused the series to delay qualifying to just hours before the racing action was due to begin.

However, despite the difficulties, Marco Gomes claimed pole position in the Via Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 machine and handed the car over to Chico Longo to start the race. The Ferrari proved capable in the early running, but a bump with a fellow GT3 competitor 30 minutes into the race left the Ferrari with a bent wheel. By the time Chico had limped the stricken Ferrari to the pit lane and repairs had been enacted, the Ferrari had lost two laps to the leaders and was in 16th position.

With the car largely out of contention, Chico handed over driving duties to Marcos Gomes who began to recover as much lost ground as possible. He and Chico alternated stints for the remainder of the race, before Marcos brought the car home. Despite a strong scrap with another GT3 competitor, Marcos was unable to pass and thus ended up third in the GT3 category.

“The result was disappointing. After the last race, the other teams evolved, and we lagged behind. We were very far from winning the race today. This cannot happen”, said Longo.

“We didn't have that much speed to keep up with the leaders. The track also has few points to overtakes. I'm happy with Pole Position and podium, but we wanted so much more”, said Gomes.

The next race September 7, in Interlagos Circuit.