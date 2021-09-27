Crestani-Hites rain kings at Monza in GT Open

Two days of racing and thrills at Monza took place under completely different weather conditions that made the International GT Open event even more exciting. After finishing fourth in Race-1, the duo Crestani-Hites (Rinaldi Racing) emerged triumphant in the pouring rain of Race-2, thanks in part to a skilful pit strategy. The other two Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s in the two classes performed consistently.

Pro. In Brianza’s temple of speed, Rinaldi Racing returned to the track entrusting the #333 Ferrari to the 2016 champion Fabrizio Crestani and Benjamin Hites, who immediately put themselves well in the mix. The Italian-Chilean duo fought hard and long for the top positions in Race-1, finally taking fourth after a series of exciting duels. Redemption came in the rain on Sunday, which brought out the best in the German crew. Starting from the third on the grid, Crestani-Hites hit on a winning strategy, mounting wets first and sprinting towards the finish line for a well-deserved victory.



The first of the two Kessel Racing Ferraris, driven by Michael Dinan, performed smoothly and consistently, finishing sixth in class and tenth overall. He repeated his overall result in Race 2, where it was equivalent to eighth in class.



Pro-Am. Two excellent outings by the second Kessel Racing Ferrari, which proved to be competitive in the dry and the pouring rain on Sunday, yielded a double sixth place in class.



Calendar. The next and final round of the 2021 International GT Open season will be held at Barcelona over the weekend of 24 October.

