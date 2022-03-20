Comments after the 12 Hours of Sebring

Two Ferraris on the podium to break a fast dating back to 2016. A fantastic first and third place for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020s of Cetilar Racing and AF Corse at the end of the 12 Hours of Sebring is summed up in the words of the protagonists after the race.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT: “Seeing a Ferrari on the top step of the podium at the 12 Hours of Sebring is always exciting and I congratulate AF Corse who managed both the Cetilar Racing car and the third placed car for this important result. The 12 Hours of Sebring is one of the hardest races in endurance racing, both for the cars and the drivers, so to celebrate a first and a third place is special. Without the problem on the Risi Competizione car, I'm sure they would have been able to fight for the podium or even a more important result. We'll learn from this as well, trying to analyze what happened to prevent it from happening again in the future”.



Antonio Fuoco, Cetilar Racing: “It was an up and down race, especially in the early stages of the race. Unfortunately we had some contacts that lost us a lot of time, but luckily the rules in America allow you to stay in the race until the end. Everyone did a great job, starting with the team who taped the car up so we could continue. We showed great pace and I'm happy to have won, especially for Roberto, Giorgio and the team who, after some difficult races, deserved this joy”.



Roberto Lacorte, Cetilar Racing: "This is the result of everything that Ferrari and AF Corse have put at the disposal of Cetilar Racing. We knew, with Amato [Ferrari, ed.], that we would build a team with great potential. At Daytona we missed them, partly due to my responsibility. Maybe this victory made us realise how much we lost at Daytona. We did a good job on the track with all the structure and equipment of Ferrari and AF Corse and this is the result. It is not just the structure, to be honest, but also the "hearts" because when you talk to Amato Ferrari or Antonello Coletta you feel like family. The assistance and the technical and moral support from AF Corse and Ferrari are incredible. I feel like a 'Pro' driver racing with Ferrari”.



Giorgio Sernagiotto, Cetilar Racing: "I believe that certain races are legendary because they are difficult and so the 12 Hours of Sebring deserves to be legendary because it is one of the most difficult races I have ever taken part in, probably the most difficult along with Le Mans. I am really excited because it was a tough race, not without mistakes, one of which was mine. The team recovered incredibly. If we hadn't been able to count on a team like AF Corse and a car like Ferrari, not only in terms of performance but above all in terms of solidity, we would not have been able to bring home the most important trophy of my and Cetilar Racing's career".



Toni Vilander, AF Corse: "Yesterday we had the FIA WEC race, so at least in the early hours of the morning the fatigue was felt. During the race the temperatures were very high and this created quite a few problems in managing the tyres but, in the end, we were all in the same condition and some of our rivals had even more difficulty than us. The development of the race allowed us to understand that both our Ferrari and Cetilar's cars were competitive. I have to thank Luis and Simon for a perfect race, with very little damage to the car despite some small contacts. AF Corse's adventure in the United States has started very well and racing with them is always a pleasure, also because I have known them for many years".



Simon Mann, AF Corse: "It was a good race on my debut here at Sebring. The podium is a great result also thanks to a great job done by the AF Corse team, Toni and Luis".



Luis Perez Companc, AF Corse: "The race was fantastic. I am back in the 12 Hours of Sebring after a few years and to be able to do it at the wheel of a Ferrari with Simon and Toni is really wonderful".

