Comments after qualifying at Sebring

It was a challenging session for the two AF Corse Ferraris driven by James Calado and Antonio Fuoco at Sebring. The world champion finished fourth, the Italian fifth. These were their thoughts at the end of qualifying.

James Calado: “The first qualifying of the year is always a time when you get to compete in a car with little fuel and new tyres, so it’s always a pleasure to do it. It wasn’t easy because of the low sun on the horizon in the last turn. We gave it our all even if we didn’t get the desired result. We have to work even harder to find some solutions to compete with the Porsches out front. It’s the first race of the year, and anything can happen on this track. The track is very demanding on the cars and the drivers, so the first goal is to make it to the end”.

Antonio Fuoco: “Qualifying was a bit difficult for us, but we still gave it our all. The car was good today. Even though we couldn’t lap at the same pace as the others, the feeling was still positive. This was my first qualifying session in the FIA WEC, and I am quite happy with my performance. Of course, I can improve further, but I did what I could. Now we focus on the race, where tyre degradation can be an important key”.