Comments after DTM Race-1 at Imola

The two Red Bull Alphatauri AF Corse Ferraris competing at the Santerno circuit didn’t enjoy the best of starts to the DTM weekend. After a tough qualifying session, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020s had to contend with a difficult track for overtaking and a sub-optimal overall balance.

Felipe Fraga: “It’s a terrible weekend. We don’t have any pace and had problems both during the race and in qualifying. However, I feel the car isn’t bad to drive, even though we are far off the race pace. It’s incredibly frustrating because we had the potential to fight in Portugal and on the Lausitzring track. Now we’re nowhere, and I feel awful. I hope something happens tomorrow”.

Nick Cassidy: “Overall, it was a rather frustrating day for us. Luck wasn’t on our side today. We have good potential, but factors outside our control don’t allow us to perform to our best. So we’ll try to do our best and push. There’s still a lot of races left in the season”.