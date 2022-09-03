Club Competizioni GT in Barcelona for round five

After completing the F1 Clienti and XX Programme activities, Ferrari will continue at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with its exclusive Club Competizioni GT programme. This activity gives Prancing Horse customers the chance to take to the track in the cars that have made recent racing history.

Featuring last week in the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series championship, the Ferrari 488 GT3 will be one of the cars in action on 3 and 4 September. The 488 GTEs took two podium places, with the number 55 Spirit of Race of David Perel, Duncan Cameron and Matthew Griffin finishing second and the number 66 JMW Motorsport crewed by Giacomo Petrobelli, Sean Hudspeth and Miguel Molina taking third. Molina triumphed last year with the same car in Barcelona with Mastronardi and Cressoni in the European Le Mans Series championship.

Club Competizioni GT activities will also include the 458 Italia GT3, first over the line several times in Barcelona in the eighth round of the International GT Open in 2014. It won in Race-1 for Scuderia Villorba Corse with Montermini and Schirò and again in Race-2 with Maleev and Perz Aicart of SMP Racing-Russian Bears. It also triumphed in the GTS class with Balfe and Keen in the first outing.

The Ferrari 360 GT, the F430 GT and the 488 GT Modificata will also compete alongside these racing cars. However, the thrills aren’t confined to the track, as the programme includes a series of exclusive activities for participants to make the most of the Ferrari experience on Spanish soil.