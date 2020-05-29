Club Competizioni GT back on track in August

After starting the season at Road Atlanta, the Ferrari GT racing cars of the last thirty years will take to the track at Suzuka on 25 and 26 August, for the second of the six rounds on the original calendar. Club Competizioni GT cars will take centre-stage for the Ferrari Racing Days at Spa-Francorchamps on 7 and 8 September, before the Paul Ricard circuit hosts the last European round on 23 and 24 of that month. The Watkins Glen International from 9 to 11 October, will mark the return of the cars of the new Prancing Horse programme to the United States before the grand finale in Abu Dhabi. Special protocols, compliance with the rules established by the individual authorities and the holding of events behind closed doors are some of the measures taken to protect the safety of all participants.

UPDATED CALENDAR

Road Atlanta, 8-9 March

Suzuka, 25-26 August

Spa-Francorchamps, 7-8 September

Paul Ricard, 23-24 September

Watkins Glen, 9-11 October

Abu Dhabi (Finali Mondiali), 5-8 November