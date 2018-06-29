29 giugno 2018

Vason, 29 June 2018 - Today marks the start of the 68th edition of the Trento-Bondone, the fifth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM), which also counts for the FIA International Hill Climb Cup. The race, organised by the Scuderia Trentina has been dubbed the hill climb university, with its 17.3 km from Montevideo to the outskirts of Trento and an ascent up to Vason, Monte Bondone pass. The climb is 1,350 metres, with an average gradient of 8.88% and an endless sequence of hairpin bends on the SP 85. Programme. On Friday, the preliminaries include sporting and technical scrutineering in Piazza Dante in Trento from 12:30 pm to 7 pm. On Saturday from 9 am, two practice climbs of the long and selective track will enable competitors to familiarise themselves with the route behind the wheel of the race cars. The race itself sets off on Sunday at 10 am. GT Group. As always great challenges lie ahead for the GT group on the Bondone, with Lucio Peruggini in the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, fresh from two photo finish victories over Marco Iacoangeli (BMW). Luca Gaetani is also ready to attack the Bondone with his 458 Italia GT3. In the GT Cup, Roberto Ragazzi in the Ferrari 458 Challenge of Padua based team Superchallenge will duel with Rosario Iaquinta (Porsche) and Bruno Jarach (Lamborghini). Stefano Artuso will also be at the wheel of a Ferrari.