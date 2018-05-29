Maranello 29 May 2018 - Roberto Ragazzi recorded a second win in the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM). The Superchallenge driver pulled off two practically impeccable climbs at the wheel of a 458 Challenge EVO to win the GT Cup class.

GT Group. In the absence of GT class leader Lucio Peruggini, Marco Iacoangeli (BMW) won the race while Luca Gaetani in the Ferrari 458 GT3, took second after a long duel with Gianni Di Fant in the Lamborghini.

Next round. There’s no break for the CIVM, with the 61st edition of the Coppa Selva di Fasano set for the second weekend of June.