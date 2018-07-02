02 luglio 2018

Vason, 2 July 2018 – There’s no stopping for Lucio Peruggini now. The Italian driver dominated the GT group, notching up yet another win in the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport. Close to the prototypes. In the 68th edition of the Hill Climb University, along the difficult 17.3 kilometres from Montevideo di Trento to Monte Bondone pass at Vason, Peruggini trounced his opponents to cross the line not far off the overall top 10. "A perfect race, with car and tyres at their best. I have never driven so strongly and with such precision", said the reigning Italian champion after the race. Luca Gaetani was second after a great comeback in another Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, which, following a difficult practice run put in a good performance along with the Vimotorsport team. GT Cup. In the GT Cup Rosario Iaquinta got the better on the Porsche of AC Racing, while Roberto Ragazzi was third in the 458 EVO Challenge of Superchallenge. Fourth place went to Stefano Artuso in the second 458 Challenge EVO of the Padua based team. The overall victory went to Christian Merli with the Osella-Zytek of Vimotorsport.