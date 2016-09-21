21 settembre 2016

Maranello, 21 September 2016 – At the conclusion of Sunday's Monte Erice Hill Climb Time Trial, the Campionato Italiano Velocità Montagna [Italian Hill Climb Championship] started awarding its first titles for the 2016 season. One of the first titles concerns a driver and a team that race on a Ferrari. Lucio Peruggini, who drives the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of the AB Motorsport team, is the new champion in the GT class. Race-1 was enough. For the new champion (in his first year in CIVM) needed only winning Race-1 was enough to mathematically clinch the title with two races left in the calendar. He missed the overall title due to an infraction of the regulation. Due to a delay in lining up for the second race, the Ferrari was not allowed to start, thus compromising the possibility of repeating the win in the first race. Ignazio Cannavò on the Lamborghini took first place. Upcoming races. Overall first place in the Monte Erice Hill Climb Time Trial went to Simone Faggioli, at the wheel of the Norma with a Zytek engine. The championship now continues in Sicily, where the Coppa Nissena will be held next weekend. The championship's season will end on 8 October with the Pedavena-Croce d’Aune race.