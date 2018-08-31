31 agosto 2018

Maranello - This weekend, the 36th edition of the Pedavena-Croce D'Aune will be held in the splendid setting of the Belluno Dolomites. The Italian Hill Climb Championship is witnessing a wonderful duel in the GT class between reigning champion Lucio Peruggini in the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport, and Marco Iacoangeli, standard bearer of Vimotorsport. The pair are locking horns at the top of the standings with four rounds to go. Another two Ferraristi, Roberto Ragazzi, with the 458 Challenge EVO of Superchallenge, and Luca Gaetani with the 458 Italia GT3 of Vimotorsport, are in third and fourth position in the general class rankings. Other rankings. Ferrari drivers also lead other rankings. Ragazzi is first in the GT-Cup ahead of teammates Stefano Artuso and Alessandro Pietta. The Prancing Horse also holds the top two spots in the GTS table, with Luigi Perchinunno ahead of Tommaso Colella. Both are driving an F430. Four cars. Four Ferraris will line up at the start of the Pedavena-Croce d'Aune. Besides Peruggini there will be Artuso, Ragazzi and Colella who could take advantage of Perchinunno’s absence. The practices take place on Saturday at 9.30 am, while the race is due to start on Sunday at 9 am.