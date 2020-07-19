CIGT: AF Corse claims victory in the GT3 Pro Am class at Mugello

Debut win for AF Corse in the first round 2020 of the Campionato Italiano GT Endurance, at the Mugello circuit in Tuscany. The Ferrari 488 GT3 crewed by Matteo Cressoni and Simon Mann conquered the top step of the podium in Pro Am class, ahead of the Ferrari 488 GT3 courtesy of team Easy Race who posted third. An improvement in the Pro category for the other Ferrari fielded by AF Corse who finished the event in fourth position.

Pro Am. A splendid class win for the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni – at the wheel during the second and third stint – to finish the race in seventh overall place. Simon Mann got the show rolling from eighth place on the grid. The #21 performed a consistent race, in the end managing to secure first place in the class. On the third step of the category podium – and ninth past the chequered flag overall – was the third Ferrari 488 GT3 present at Mugello, namely the #3 belonging to team Easy Race, crewed by Mattia Michelotto, Matteo Greco and Sean Hudspeth who alternated stints over the course of the race.

Pro. The race got underway with Giorgio Roda holding the third overall position on the grid. In Pro class the Ferrari 488 GT3 courtesy of AF Corse was forced to concede several places on the opening laps, to eventually conclude the first stint in sixth place. The second hour of racing saw Alessio Rovera, among the fastest on-track in this phase of the race, manage to gain ground and eventually overtake Raffaele Giammaria (Vincenzo Sospiri Racing) attacking between the turns at Luco and Poggio Secco. Entering the pit lane at the very limit of the second pit-stop window, AF Corse’s #71 was able to make it out of the pits in fourth place, which Antonio Fuoco managed in authoritative fashion over the final hour of racing, improving over the final stretches to finish just seconds off the podium.

Forthcoming dates. The second round of the Campionato Italiano GT Endurance is scheduled for the coming 30th August at Imola, while Misano hosts the first GT Sprint race on 1st and 2nd August.