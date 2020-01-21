Maranello 21 gennaio 2020

The Ferraris enjoyed an excellent season in the 2019 Italian GT Championship. Stefano Gai put in a superb performance to claim the Endurance championship in the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27. The Milanese driver triumphed in the last round of the season at Mugello, with the support of Antonio Fuoco, in place of his usual crewmates, Villeneuve and Fisichella. Teamed up with Sean Hudspeth, Fuoco also won the title in the Pro-Am class of the Sprint series at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of AF Corse. The pair enjoyed a fantastic season, crowned with six victories, often challenging the Pro class crews. Vezzoni and Di Amato also performed brilliantly for RS Racing, always on the podium and victorious in Race-2 at Vallelunga. The same went for Simon Mann, who finished third in the Sprint standings of the Pro-Am class and claimed the class victory in Race-1 at Monza. This turned out to be an event to remember for Stefano Colombo and Ken Abe, with their unexpected overall win. The best result for Veglia and Crestani of Easy Race was their class victory in Race-1 at Monza, while Rinaldi Racing’s only appearance in the series ended with a third place in the Endurance race at Vallelunga. Giorgio Sernagiotto and Alberto Lippi won seven of the eight rounds of the GT Light with the 458 Italia GT3 of Iron Lynx.