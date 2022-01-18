Cetilar Racing Heads To Daytona For The Season Start

Cetilar Racing 2022 season in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup with the #47 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is set to kick-off this coming weekend. 24 Hours of Daytona - scheduled on 29/30 January - will be the first out of four prestigious rounds, with Roar before the 24 to start the action seven days before to define the starting grid of the Florida race.

The all Italian team - driver and car, as well as the AF Corse support that continues for the third consecutive year - embarks on a new challenge in the USA. Like in 2021 Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco will share the driving duties, this time alongside newcomer FIA WEC LMGTE Am reigning champion Alessio Rovera. Besides it will be the first time for Cetilar Racing at Daytona with a Ferrari, considering it fielded in the previous edition the Dallara LMP2 for the last ever time, leading for most of the race and claiming the sixth position, despite a gearbox issue prevented the crew from taking a podium finish.

The Roar before the 24 and the 24 at Daytona will precede the Twelve Hours of Sebring on March, the Six Hours of the Glen and the Petit Le Mans, respectively scheduled on June and October. "After 12 month we return to Daytona, this time not for a one-shot race", Roberto Lacorte commented. "We'll take part in all the IMSA Endurance rounds, to live the American motorsport charm in a high level championship and iconic tracks. We are ready to contest the series aboard the Ferrari in a completely different category, supported by Ferrari and AF Corse. So we'll sure we can do well."