Cautious start for Ferraris at 24 Hours of Spa

The 24 Hours of Spa got off to a smooth start, with the Ferraris trying to gain positions while keeping out of trouble.

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Rinaldi Racing didn't have the luckiest of starts, forced to pit to change the left rear tyre that had lost its tread in a contact that, luckily, caused no further damage. While Pier Guidi was at the wheel of the leading Ferrari in tenth position, followed by Molina in fourteenth, all eyes were on Giancarlo Fisichella. The Italian gained twelve positions in Sky Tempesta Racing's car before handing the wheel to Hui at the stroke of the first hour. Attention was also on Kobayashi in HubAuto's Ferrari no. 27, who had to start from the back of the grid because of the engine replacement after Thursday's night free practice. The Japanese driver first made a “splash&go” pitstop, taking advantage of the Safety Car that had come on to remove the debris from the initial contact involving Daniel Keilwitz in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Rinaldi Racing. He then drove at a furious pace, gaining twenty-four places on the starting position.

