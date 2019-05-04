Casé and Veglia on the podium, Hudspeth and Fuoco first in Pro-Am

Ferrari wrapped up the first round of the Italian GT Sprint Championship, held today at Vallelunga, with a podium and two class wins. Lorenzo Casè and Lorenzo Veglia in the 488 GT3 of Easy Race finished third in the overall standings, while Sean Hudspeth and Antonio Fuoco won in the Pro-Am class. Likewise, the 458 Italia of Lippi and Sernagiotto triumphed in the GT Light class.

Comeback. Lorenzo Casé, at the wheel of the Ferrari no. 3, was in fifth when he handed over to Lorenzo Veglia. The latter pulled off a great comeback in the second half of the race, the highlight of which was overtaking Johansson. He crossed the line in third, just ahead of the duo of Sean Hudspeth and Antonio Fuoco. The AF Corse crew closed the race in the ascent, finishing fourth overall and winning the Pro-Am class. The third 488 GT3, crewed by Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni, was unlucky. After an excellent start, a technical problem slowed down the RS Racing car.

GT Light. Alberto Lippi and Giorgio Sernagiotto also recorded an important win at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia of Ram Autoracing-Iron Lynx.

Qualifying. Di Amato won a place on the second row in the morning qualifying session, ahead of Lorenzo Casé, while Hudspeth finished on the sixth row. In the GT Light class, Sernagiotto continued his perfect weekend with the fastest time.