Car Guy in pole position, three Ferraris at the top in Sepang

Sepang 15 febbraio 2020

An intense qualifying round finished with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars monopolizing the top starting grid positions ahead of the 4 Hours of Sepang, the third date of the Asian Le Mans Series. The fastest at the wheel of the GT class turned out to be Côme Ledogar recording a 2:04.141 lap time aboard the Ferrari of Car Guy with a 205 millisecond margin over Alessandro Pier Guidi in the Spirit of Race car. Some 30 milliseconds short of the front row, in third place, will start Davide Rigon at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, while Rio Haryanto wrapped up the session in fifth place in the T2 Motorsports livery.