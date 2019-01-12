Car Guy Ferrari triumphs at Buriram

Three wins out of there races, despite accidents, blizzards and penalties, the Ferrari 488 GT3 of the Car Guy team is now within sight of the Asian Le Mans Series GT title, and with it of an automatic qualification for the world’s most prestigious race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Chaos. However, the race was anything but straightforward, even if the Ferrari no. 11 soon found itself in the lead after its sister car #51 set off from pole, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri Junior. The yellow Ferrari of Calado, Kei Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura was involved in an accident with a prototype early in the race, while a few laps from the end it suffered a penalty for a pit stop infringement. However, none of this prevented the WEC world champion and his two Japanese teammates from winning ahead of the Audi of Tianshi Racing, crewed by Alex Au, Chen Wei An and Jean-Karl Vernay. Third place went to the Ferrari of Spirit of Race.

Championship. On its debut with Ferrari, Car Guy team and its drivers enjoy a 25-point lead over their nearest pursuers with a maximum of 26 still to be won. This means that if the Spirit of Race car doesn't take pole position at Sepang for the 24 February race, the title would go to Car Guy without even having to start. Indeed, all that Calado, Cozzolino and Kimura need to do is finish the race to be mathematically certain of the title.