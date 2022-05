After taking pole in 2017, James Calado has unfinished business with one of the toughest races on the GT scene. This year the British driver will line up with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Nicklas Nielsen at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse. Ahead of the Belgian race, Calado put on a show with his car at Goodwood Speedweek, during which he presented the upcoming contest that he wants to win at all costs.