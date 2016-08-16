Castle Donington, 16 August 2016 – The Donington Park weekend saw Ferrari winning two races and tot up one more podium finish in the British GT Cup championship Round 6 of 2016. The triumphs were due to the 458 Challenge EVO number 28 of the Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering team driven by Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz. The crew won in Race-2 and Race-3 in GTC class after being fourth in Race-1.

GTO.

In GTO class there was a very good race by John Dhillon and Aaron Scott on the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse team. The crew was second in Race-3 behind Jordon Witt on the Bentley that won all the overall races.

Next meeting.

Next meeting for the British GT Cup championship is at Silverstone on September 10-11.