Castle Donington, 11 August 2016 - The GT Cup championship makes visit to the famous Donington Park circuit and the stage is set for what should be three very entertaining races. In the GTO class John Dhillon and Aaron Scott will try to find a place on the podium with their AF Corse Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. The crew is currently in second place in the standings. GTC. The GTC group sees among the key players Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz will in the Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of team Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering. Bailey and Schulz are currently leading the GTC standings. Schedule. Race-1 and Race-2 will be on Saturday at 13.55 (14.55 CET) and 17.30 (18.30 CET) while Race-3 will be on Sunday at 16.40 (17.40 CET).