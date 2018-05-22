22 maggio 2018

Maranello, 21 May 2018 - Ferrari Challenge Europe drivers starred in the second round of 2018 British GT Cup championship at Brands Hatch. Chris Froggatt and John Sawbridge, as well as John Dhillon and Laurent De Meeus, put on a show at the wheel of their 488 Challenges monopolising the GTC class. Saturday. Two races were held on Saturday, the first of which was suspended when the red flag came out before the 25-minute mark. Ferrari drivers dominated the GTC class. Chris Froggatt and John Sawbridge, rivals in the one-make series but together in this championship, finished ahead of John Dhillon and the duo of Paul Bailey and Phil Glew. The Race-2 podium was a carbon copy, with the Ferrari of Laurent De Meeus and Jamie Stanley also finishing in fourth place. Sunday. The next day a single 50-minute race was held. Again, Chris Froggatt and John Sawbridge finished first, ahead of Bailey and Glew and John Dhillon paired with Aaron Scott. The Audi of Wilkinson-Ellis' Audi, which competed in the GTO class, was the overall winner of all the races.