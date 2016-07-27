27 luglio 2016

Oulton Park, 27 July 2016 – The Oulton Park weekend saw Ferrari winning one race and tot up one more podium finish in the British GT Cup championship Round 4 of 2016. The triumph was due to the 458 Challenge EVO number 28 of the Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering team driven by Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz. The crew won in Race-2 after Race-1 was called off due to an accident. GTO. In GTO class there was a very good race by John Dhillon and Aaron Scott on the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse team. The crew was second behind Jordan Witt on the Bentley. Next meeting. Next meeting for the British GT Cup championship is at Donington Park on August 13-14.