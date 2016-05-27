27 maggio 2016

Silverstone, 27 May 2016 - The GT Cup makes the first or two visits to the world famous Silverstone circuit and the stage is set for what should be three very entertaining races. In the GTO class John Dhillon and Aaron Scott will try to find a place on the podium with thei AF Corse Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. GTC. The GTC group has seen an influx of cars, with championship stalwarts In2Racing fielding two more cars for Nick Staveley and Joe Tuckey. Championship protagonists Colin Paton and Ross McEwen will be hoping to extend their lead further over their rivals but Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz will have other ideas however as they challenge in the Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of team Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering . GTB. In GTB class there will be the third and last Ferrari competing. It’s the SEB Racing F430 Challenge of George and Andrew Christopher. Race-1 and 2 will be on Saturday at 2.30pm and 5.15pm (15.30 and 18.15 CET) while Race-3 will be on Sunday at 2.20pm (15.20 CET).