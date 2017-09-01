01 settembre 2017

Donington Park, 31 August 2017 – The fifth round of the Britcar Endurance and Sprint championships takes place at Donington Park Snetterton on Sunday, with three Ferrari crews on track. The FF Corse team of Anthony Cheshire will be doing the lion’s share of the work fielding two cars. Endurance. A Ferrari has been entered for Class 1 of the Endurance series: it’s the 458 Italia GTE MJC for Witt Gamski and Ross Wylie. Another car is in Class 2, the 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse that will be driven by Bonamy Grimes and Charlie Hollings. Sprint. One more Ferrari will compete in the Sprint series, again entered by FF Corse: the 458 Italia GT3 of David Mason and Calum Lockie. Two races are on the menu, a 50-minute sprint, and a two-hour Endurance. The Sprint will kick off at 12:05 pm GMT (1:05 pm CET) while the Endurance race will start at 3:10 pm GMT (4:10 pm CET). Ferrari wins. Ferrari has won at Donington Park on over 30 occasions even though the first success only came in 1998 with a victory for the F333 SP of JB-Giesse team with Vincenzo Sospiri and Emmanuel Collard. The most recent was in last April and came in the British GT Cup thanks to the 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse crewed by Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem.