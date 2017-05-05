05 maggio 2017

Snetterton, 5 May 2017 - The second round of the Britcar Endurance and Sprint championships takes place at Snetterton on Saturday, with seven Ferrari crews on track. The FF Corse team of Anthony Cheshire will be doing the lion's share of the work. Endurance. Two Ferraris have been entered for Class 1 of the Endurance series, with Calum Lockie and David Mason driving the 458 GT3 of FF Corse, while Witt Gamski and Ross Wylie share the 458 GTE of MJC team. Three cars will race in Class 2, all 458 Challenge EVOs of FF Corse. Graham Lucking will alternate with Leyton Clarke in car no. 4 while Johnny Mowlem and Bonamy Grimes will drive no. 5. Mike Wilds and Dino Zamparelli will take the wheel of no. 9, managed jointly by FF Corse and DMS Motorsport. Wilds is just back from his honeymoon in Italy. Sprint. Two more Ferraris will compete in the Sprint series, again entered by FF Corse: the 458 Challenge EVO no. 22 of Laurent De Meeus and Jamie Stanley and the no. 23 of Marc Brough and Charlie Hollings. Programme. Two races are on the menu, a 50-minute sprint, and a two-hour Endurance. The Sprint will kick off at 12:35 pm GMT (1:35 pm CET) while the Endurance race will start at 4:10 pm GMT (5:10 pm CET).