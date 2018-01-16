16 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 16 January 2018 - The usual large Ferrari contingent took part in the Britcar championship and again the Prancing Horse drivers dominated several categories, winning Class 1 and 2 in both the Endurance and Sprint championships. Witt Gamski, Ross Wylie and Joe Macari dominated the Class 1 Endurance with the 458 Italia GTE of MJC Furlonger. In Class 2 Ferrari pulled off a hat trick with Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem who swept all before them with the 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse ahead of their factory colleagues Leyton Clarke and Graham Lucking. Third place went to the 458 Challenge EVO of DMS & FF Corse driven by Mike Wilds and Dino Zamparelli. David Mason and Calum Lockie won in Class 1 Sprint with the 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse. It was an all-Ferrari affair in Class 2 Sprint where just three points separated Laurent De Meeus and Jamie Stanley with the 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse from teammates Marc Brough, Charlie Hollings and Andrew Bentley.